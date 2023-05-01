Voters in Uzbekistan have overwhelmingly backed constitutional changes in the Central Asian country that could allow President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to remain in power until 2040, according to preliminary results released.

The elections commission said on Monday that some 90 percent of voters backed the reforms, with a turnout of around 85 percent in the ex-Soviet country.

The proposed changes would extend presidential terms from five to seven years, allowing him to serve two more terms and extend his time in power until 2040.

Other changes include abolishing capital punishment and boosting legal protections for citizens, including those accused of crimes.

Mirziyoyev insists the overhaul of the constitution will improve governance and quality of life in the landlocked Turkic Central Asian country of 35 million people.