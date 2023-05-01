WORLD
Uzbeks overwhelmingly back constitution reform
Uzbeks have overwhelmingly backed constitutional changes that promise human rights reforms, but that also could allow the country’s president to stay in office until 2040.
The proposed changes would extend presidential terms from five to seven years. / Photo: AFP / AFP
May 1, 2023

Voters in Uzbekistan have overwhelmingly backed constitutional changes in the Central Asian country that could allow President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to remain in power until 2040, according to preliminary results released.

The elections commission said on Monday that some 90 percent of voters backed the reforms, with a turnout of around 85 percent in the ex-Soviet country.

The proposed changes would extend presidential terms from five to seven years, allowing him to serve two more terms and extend his time in power until 2040.

Other changes include abolishing capital punishment and boosting legal protections for citizens, including those accused of crimes.

Mirziyoyev insists the overhaul of the constitution will improve governance and quality of life in the landlocked Turkic Central Asian country of 35 million people.

Serving two more terms

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, 65, became president in 2016 after the death of Islam Karimov.

Mirziyoyev touts the constitutional changes as showing that Uzbekistan will make freedoms and human rights paramount.

Mirziyoyev has opened up the former Soviet republic's economy, greatly improved ties with the West and curbed the powers of security services whose dominance had in previous decades turned the country of 35 million into a police state.

Although Tashkent's Western partners are unlikely to approve of the extension of presidential powers, Uzbekistan risks little given the West is seeking support from ex-Soviet nations in its efforts to isolate Russia over its war in Ukraine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
