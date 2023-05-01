French President Emmanuel Macron has faced nationwide protests on Labour Day as he struggles to turn the page on a deeply unpopular increase in the retirement age that has unleashed a wave of social unrest.

Unions hope more than 1 million people will march through towns and cities on Monday.

"This May 1st will be a milestone," said Sophie Binet, leader of the CGT union. "It will serve to say that we will not move on until this (pension) reform is withdrawn."

Macron's popularity has plunged to near record lows hit during the "Yellow Vest" crisis after he stared down trade unions and multi-sector strikes and lifted the retirement age by two years to 64.

The move crystallised anger against a president perceived by many as indifferent to their daily hardships. Macron has been met by boos, pot banging and heckles as he confronts citizens on walkabouts.

Laurent Berger, head of the reform-minded CFDT trade union, said Macron's government was deaf to the demands of one of the most powerful social movements in decades. Even so, he said on Sunday that did not mean an end to talks with the government.

Macron says the reform is needed to keep one of the industrialised world's most generous pension systems in the black.

