Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar will pay a working visit to Ethiopia on May 1-4, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

In the capital Addis Ababa, Akcapar will hold talks with both Ethiopian and African Union officials.

During meetings between Akcapar and Ethiopian authorities, the repatriation of Turkish citizens in conflict-torn Sudan through Ethiopia, bilateral relations and regional developments will be discussed, said a ministry statement.

Previously, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Akcapar will visit Ethiopia soon, touting his “expertise in mediation.

At least 528 people have been killed and more than 4,500 injured in clashes between Sudan’s army and paramilitaries since April 15, when the conflict began, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

Turkish authorities have been evacuating Turkish nationals and some others out of the country, normally using neighbouring Ethiopia as a stopover on the way home.