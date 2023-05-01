The Colorado Party of Paraguay has been in power for over 75 years, making it one of the longest-serving political parties in the world.

Santiago Pena, a former finance minister, ran as the presidential candidate for the Colorado Party in the 2023 election. He won the election, defeating the incumbent President Mario Abdo Benitez, who also belonged to the Colorado Party.

Under the party's leadership, Paraguay has seen significant economic growth and development. The country has made strides in reducing poverty, with the poverty rate falling from over 60 percent in the 1990s to around 25 percent today. The party has also invested in infrastructure projects, such as highways and airports, which have helped to modernise the country and make it more competitive.

The Colorado Party was founded by Bernardino Caballero, a Paraguayan military leader and politician who lived from 1839 to 1912. Caballero played a crucial role in shaping the country’s political and military affairs during the late 19th century.

Caballero was a devout follower of Paraguayan President Francisco Solano Lopez, who led the country during the devastating War of the Triple Alliance against Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. After Lopez’s death in 1870, Caballero continued to fight against foreign intervention in Paraguay and became a prominent member of the country’s military and political establishment.

In addition to founding the Colorado Party, Caballero served as President of Paraguay from 1880 to 1886 and introduced reforms to modernise Paraguay’s economy and infrastructure.