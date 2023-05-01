Turkish expatriates in Finland, Sweden, Qatar, and Lebanon have begun voting for the presidential and parliamentary elections that will be held across Türkiye on May 14.

Polling started in Finland on Monday and will continue until May 7 from 9 AM to 9 PM local time for 6,791 Turks eligible to vote.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Finland Deniz Cakar said: "Things are going well. The interest of our citizens is satisfactory. Our balloting committees are ready and our observers are watching the electoral process from the beginning."

Meanwhile, polling stations in Alvsjo, a district of Stockholm Municipality in Sweden, will welcome 42,800 Turkish voters until the same date.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Sweden Yonet Can Tezel said that long lines formed on the first day of voting.

Separately, polling has begun in the Middle Eastern country of Qatar, where 10,868 Turk expatriates are eligible to vote until May.

Voting also began at the Turkish Embassy in Doha, Qatar’s capital and will continue till Sunday.