More than 800,000 people may flee Sudan due to fighting between military factions, including many who had already come there as refugees, a UN official has said.

"Without a quick resolution of this crisis we will continue to see more people forced to flee in search of safety and basic assistance," Raouf Mazou told a member state briefing in Geneva on Monday.

"In consultation with all concerned governments and partners we've arrived at a planning figure of 815,000 people that may flee into the seven neighbouring countries."

The estimate includes around 580,000 Sudanese, he said, with the others existing refugees from South Sudan and elsewhere.

Related UN sends relief chief to Sudan over 'unprecedented' scale of conflict

So far, he said some 73,000 people have already fled to Sudan's neighbours - South Sudan, Chad, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Central African Republic and Libya.