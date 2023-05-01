MasterChef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo has died at the age of 46, his family said in a message.

"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away," his family said in a statement on social media on Monday.

"For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

Zonfrillo, a Scottish-Australian father of four who was a judge on the popular TV cooking competition, was found dead by police in Melbourne in the early hours of Monday.

No cause of death was given but Victoria state police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Police said they were preparing a report for the coroner.