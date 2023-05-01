CULTURE
2 MIN READ
MasterChef host Jock Zonfrillo dies unexpectedly at age 46
Zonfrillo was found dead in Melbourne with police saying the death was not being treated as suspicious.
MasterChef host Jock Zonfrillo dies unexpectedly at age 46
MasterChef will not be airing this week following Zonfrillo's death. / Others
By Rabiul Islam
May 1, 2023

MasterChef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo has died at the age of 46, his family said in a message.

"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away," his family said in a statement on social media on Monday.

"For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

Zonfrillo, a Scottish-Australian father of four who was a judge on the popular TV cooking competition, was found dead by police in Melbourne in the early hours of Monday.

No cause of death was given but Victoria state police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Police said they were preparing a report for the coroner.

RelatedIslamic Arts Biennale: Mirroring the journey of the soul
RECOMMENDED

Condolences

MasterChef Australia broadcaster Network 10 and production house Endemol Shine Australia said they were "deeply shocked" at his sudden death.

"Talented and with plenty of grit", Zonfrillo - born in Glasgow to an Italian father and a Scottish mother - was heavily influenced by his parents' cultures, they said.

"Jock's charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed."

Scottish-born Australian rock star Jimmy Barnes said on social media he had lost a "dear friend".

"Jock was like a brother to me and we made each other laugh and cry. My heart goes out to his family."

MasterChef will not be airing this week following Zonfrillo's death.

RelatedRogan painting: A traditional art revived in India
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem