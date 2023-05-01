Kuwait's Parliament has been dissolved by royal decree, state news agency KUNA reported, having only been reinstated in March based on a Constitutional Court ruling after a previous dissolution.

Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al Ahmad al Sabah said last month the legislature would be dissolved and that new parliamentary elections would be held in coming months.

The Parliament first elected in 2020 was dissolved last year in a bid to end the feuding, and a vote was held in September in which the opposition made gains.

But the Constitutional Court in March annulled those results and restored the previous assembly.

Sheikh Meshal, who signed Monday's Emiri decree, was handed most of the duties of the ruling emir, Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah, in late 2021.

The cabinet had submitted the decree to Sheikh Meshal earlier in the day, according to a previous statement by KUNA.