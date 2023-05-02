Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Russia's defence chief urged a state company to double its missile output, as a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive looms and both sides in the 14-month war reportedly feel an ammunition crunch.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, speaking at a meeting with top military brass, said the state-owned Tactical Missiles Corporation had been fulfilling its contracts in a timely manner.

But, Shoigu added, "right now it is necessary to double the production of high-precision weapons in the shortest possible time."

1439 GMT — Denmark pledges $250mln in military aid to Ukraine

Denmark announced it was sending 1.7 billion kroner ($250 million) worth of military aid to Ukraine "to support the forthcoming Ukrainian offensive," its defence ministry said.

The donation package included mine clearing vehicles, ammunition and financial support for the procurement of air defence, the Danish Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

"The equipment in the donation package is essential to pave the way for Ukrainian tanks and mechanised infantry on the front line," acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, was quoted saying in the statement.

1235 GMT — Eight Russian judokas barred from world championships after Ukraine boycotts

The International Judo Federation (IJF) barred eight members of Russia's world championships squad following Ukraine's boycott over the presence of Russian athletes it argued were active soldiers.

Judo's governing body the IJF said ahead of the May 7-14 championships in Qatar that it had "commissioned independent background checks on the athletes and delegates to ensure both their place of employment and any social media interactions regarding pro-war propaganda."

As a result of those checks, "eight members of the delegation were rejected."

1228 GMT — European court fines Russia for abuse of 'outcast' prisoners

The European Court of Human Rights said Russia must compensate several prisoners belonging to an informal caste of "outcasts" who are subject to abuse and ostracisation behind bars.

The 11 plaintiffs, all of whom have served or are serving time, said they had been placed in the category by their fellow inmates.

So-called "outcasts" are the lowest in the Russian prison pecking order, forced to live apart from others and carry out the institutions' "dirty work".

0903 GMT – At least 6 injured by Russian strikes in Ukraine's frontline regions

At least six people have been injured in Ukraine's frontline regions in overnight strikes by Russia.

"On May 1, the Russians injured two residents of the Donetsk region: in Kramatorsk and Siversk," Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.