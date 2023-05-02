WORLD
Palestinian Khader Adnan dies in prison after 87-day hunger strike: Israel
Rockets have been fired from Gaza following the death of Adnan, a leading figure in the occupied West Bank and a member of the Islamic Jihad resistance group.
Israel says Adnan refused to undergo medical tests. / Photo: AP Archive / Others
By Imran Maqbool, Karya Naz Balkiz
May 2, 2023

Palestinian Khader Adnan, who was affiliated with Palestine's Islamic Jihad group, has died in an Israeli prison after an 87-day hunger strike.

Israeli prison authorities said Adnan, accused by Tel Aviv of terror charges, was evacuated to a hospital after failed attempts to revive him and was pronounced dead early on Tuesday.

Israel said Adnan "refused to undergo medical tests and receive medical treatment" and "was found unconscious in his cell" early morning.

Adnan's lawyer accused Israel of medical negligence. “After 36 days of Adnan’s arrest, we demanded he be moved into a civil hospital where he can be properly followed up. Unfortunately, such a demand was met by intransigence and rejection by the Israeli prison authorities,” lawyer Jamil Al Khatib said.

"Khader Adnan has been executed in cold blood," WAED Prisoners Association in Gaza told Reuters in response.

Rockets fired from Gaza

Shortly after Adnan's death was announced, sirens rang out in communities near Israel-Gaza fence, sending residents running for shelter.

The Israeli military said three rockets were fired from the Gaza toward Israeli territory, but fell in open areas.

“Our fight is continuing and the enemy will realise once again that its crimes will not pass without a response. Resistance will continue by all might and determination,” Palestinian Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

Adnan, 45, originally from the occupied city of Jenin, was a known Islamic Jihad figure in the occupied West Bank, which was captured by Israel in a 1967 war.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Association, Adnan had been detained by Israel 12 times, spending around eight years in prison, mostly under administrative detention.

Israel accused Adnan of supporting terror, affiliation with a terror group and incitement. He went on at least five hunger strikes during his various times in detention since 2004.

SOURCE:Reuters
