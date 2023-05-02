Palestinian Khader Adnan, who was affiliated with Palestine's Islamic Jihad group, has died in an Israeli prison after an 87-day hunger strike.

Israeli prison authorities said Adnan, accused by Tel Aviv of terror charges, was evacuated to a hospital after failed attempts to revive him and was pronounced dead early on Tuesday.

Israel said Adnan "refused to undergo medical tests and receive medical treatment" and "was found unconscious in his cell" early morning.

Adnan's lawyer accused Israel of medical negligence. “After 36 days of Adnan’s arrest, we demanded he be moved into a civil hospital where he can be properly followed up. Unfortunately, such a demand was met by intransigence and rejection by the Israeli prison authorities,” lawyer Jamil Al Khatib said.

"Khader Adnan has been executed in cold blood," WAED Prisoners Association in Gaza told Reuters in response.

Rockets fired from Gaza