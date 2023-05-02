The Daesh terror group which was formed from Al Qaeda offshoots in Iraq and Syria, has been a primary focus in global counterterrorism efforts in the last decade.

In 2014, it declared a so-called “caliphate” after overrunning swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria, marking the peak of its standing as a worldwide threat.

The terrorist organisation carried out deadly attacks in countries across the world, killing and wounding thousands of people.

These included at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults in Türkiye, which claimed over 300 lives and injured hundreds more.

Daesh has since faced intense pressure from Türkiye, Iraq, US-led forces and other groups, depriving it of all of its territorial holdings and decimating its rank and file.

Its perceived power has also been extensively dented by a series of successful strikes against its top figures.

Türkiye was directly involved in the last two operations against Daesh leaders, the latest being the April 29 elimination of Abu Hussein al Qurayshi in a Turkish intelligence operation in northern Syria.

Abu Bakr al Baghdadi

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was the longtime leader of Daesh who oversaw its rise to global notoriety by declaring a “caliphate” in Iraq and Syria.

At one point under him, the terror group controlled roughly one-third of Syria and 40 percent of Iraq. It carried out gruesome executions and directed vicious terror attacks in cities such as London, Paris, Istanbul and New York.

Al Baghdadi was killed in a US raid in Idlib in northwestern Syria on Oct. 26, 2019.

According to the American military, he fled into tunnels as soldiers closed in on him, where he detonated his suicide vest, killing himself and two children.

Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi

Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi took over as the Daesh leader less than a week after al Baghdadi’s death.