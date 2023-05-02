The death of a US climber on Mount Everest, the fourth fatality this season, has shone a spotlight on the dangers of scaling the world's highest peak.

A record number of climbers -- almost 1,000 including the Nepali guides who form the backbone of the industry -- are expected to attempt the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) ascent in the coming weeks.

AFP looks at how times are changing on the roof of the world, through both global warming and the mountain's growing attraction to adventurers with deep pockets and sometimes oversized ambitions.

Why is Everest on every climber's checklist?

Everest, known as Sagarmatha in Nepali and Chomolungma in Tibetan, has captured the imagination of climbers ever since it was identified as the world's tallest mountain above sea level.

The first expedition was launched in 1921 by the British, but it would take another 32 years and several more expeditions before Nepali Tenzing Norgay and New Zealander Edmund Hillary would finally reach its summit.

Seventy years on, commercialisation has drawn crowds of climbers to the slopes of the mountain, and more than 6,000 people have reached its summit. A majority of them have been in the last two decades.

"Because it's there," British climber George Mallory famously said in 1923 in reply to a reporter's question as to why he wanted to climb Everest.

For others, more visible advocacy is their motivation.

"Everest is the tallest mountain and your message from Everest can get the most attention," double-amputee veteran Hari Budha Magar, who is climbing to raise awareness for disabilities, told AFP.

How much does it cost?

Costs range from $45,000 to $200,000, depending on the services included and the level of luxury. This includes an $11,000 permit for foreign climbers, plus travel, insurance, kit and most importantly, guides.

Pasang Tenje Sherpa of Everest expedition operator Pioneer Adventure said costs have been pushed up in recent years by mountaineers wanting a better climbing experience.

"There is a huge difference now, and companies have to compete on providing the best services to the clients," Sherpa said.

At the base camp, climbers can now enjoy a hearty breakfast, wifi to keep in touch with loved ones -- and to post photos on social media -- brewed coffee and other creature comforts unthinkable for the early climbers.

Is risk changing with the changing climate?

Everest has always been dangerous, with more than 300 people killed since climbing began, according to the Himalayan Database.