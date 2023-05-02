Türkiye has demonstrated an exemplary anti-terrorism approach for the entire world, the country’s communications director said.

Speaking at the Istanbul Security Forum on Tuesday, Fahrettin Altun said this forum was organised to create a global dialogue platform in the field of security.

Altun pointed out terrorism as one of the most important security threats in today's world.

Terrorist groups, he said, do not just target a country or its citizens, but rather they target all of humanity. "The attacks of terrorist organisations are directed towards all humanity, regardless of language, religion, race or geography," he said.

Thus, it is of great importance to adopt a firm stance to prevent and fight terrorism and impose sanctions against it, Altun added.

"For this, it is obligatory to develop an international understanding of struggle without making any distinction between terrorist organisations and regardless of the geography in which terrorist acts are carried out."

He also said Türkiye's approach in fighting terrorism serves as a model for the rest of the world to follow.

Türkiye, he said, is a power that maintains peace, security and stability in its region and globally.

Threats to global security