WORLD
3 MIN READ
PKK supporters attack Turkish diaspora voters in France
The attack on Turkish citizens in the city of Marseille raises concerns about the safety of Turkish expatriates during the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.
PKK supporters attack Turkish diaspora voters in France
Turkish diplomatic sources told TRT Francais that the unspecified number of Turkish citizens were attacked near a polling station in the French city. / Others
By Rabiul Islam
May 2, 2023

PKK supporters attacked Turkish diaspora voters in Marseille, putting the spotlight once again on the free run and safe haven enjoyed by the terrorist group in France.

Turkish diplomatic sources told TRT Francais that an unspecified number of Turkish citizens were attacked near a polling station in the French city on Monday evening. However, no one was injured, they added.

Law enforcement, the embassy, and the consulate have taken all necessary measures and precautions to ensure the safety of polling stations and citizens.

The Turkish Ambassador to France, Ali Onaner, also visited the scene this morning.

In March this year, the Turkish National Defence Ministry slammed the French Senate for hosting personalities linked to the PKK/YPG terror group and “awarding them with a medal of honour”.

RelatedSupporters of PKK terror group target UK police after riots in France

During its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - classified as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women and children.

RECOMMENDED

Between April 27 and May 9, over 3.4 million Turkish expatriates in 73 countries are called to vote for the 2023 presidential and legislative elections. Voters will choose four presidential candidates: incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Muharrem Ince, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and Sinan Ogan.

About 1.5 million exercised their right to vote in the previous elections.

In France, where approximately 800,000 Turkish citizens reside, there are 397,086 Turkish voters. France has the second-largest number of Turkish voters abroad after Germany.

Officials said that Türkiye's diplomatic missions have set up polling stations in 156 locations spread across 73 countries.

RelatedA timeline of the PKK's war on Turkey: 1974-2019

In another incident in Antwerp, Belgium, the PKK supporters attacked Turkish voters and made attempts to intervene in the election process.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem