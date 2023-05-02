PKK supporters attacked Turkish diaspora voters in Marseille, putting the spotlight once again on the free run and safe haven enjoyed by the terrorist group in France.

Turkish diplomatic sources told TRT Francais that an unspecified number of Turkish citizens were attacked near a polling station in the French city on Monday evening. However, no one was injured, they added.

Law enforcement, the embassy, and the consulate have taken all necessary measures and precautions to ensure the safety of polling stations and citizens.

The Turkish Ambassador to France, Ali Onaner, also visited the scene this morning.

In March this year, the Turkish National Defence Ministry slammed the French Senate for hosting personalities linked to the PKK/YPG terror group and “awarding them with a medal of honour”.

Related Supporters of PKK terror group target UK police after riots in France

During its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - classified as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women and children.