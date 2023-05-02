WORLD
2 MIN READ
'No alternative' to Moscow-brokered Karabakh deal: Russia
Russia responds to US-hosted peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan this week, saying, "for the moment, there is no other legal basis that would help a resolution."
'No alternative' to Moscow-brokered Karabakh deal: Russia
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says initiatives to lower tensions in the region "are possible above all on the basis of the trilateral documents signed with Russia." / Photo: AP / AP
May 2, 2023

Russia has responded to US-hosted peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan this week, saying there was "no alternative" to a deal that Moscow signed with the two warring countries in 2020.

"For the moment, there is no other legal basis that would help a resolution. There is no alternative to these trilateral documents," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Initiatives to lower tensions in the region "are possible above all on the basis of the trilateral documents signed with Russia," he said.

READ MORE:Azerbaijan calls on Russia to name liberated settlements correctly

RECOMMENDED

The United States this week is hosting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, seeking to quell recent tensions.

The two sides have gone to war twice, in 1990 and 2020, leaving tens of thousands dead and clashes regularly erupt over the territory.

Moscow brokered a ceasefire between Yerevan and Baku after the latest bout of fighting in 2020 and posted peacekeepers along the Lachin corridor.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem