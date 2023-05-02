TÜRKİYE
TRT launches tabii, a game changer in the global streaming industry
tabii, Türkiye's new streaming platform, will be available in over 100 countries and capture millions of hearts with original TV shows and movies for domestic and international audiences.
Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun speaks at the launching ceremony of TRT's digital streaming. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
May 2, 2023

Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT has formally launched its international digital streaming platform — tabii.

This project contributes further to the pride and honour of "the great and powerful Türkiye," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said at the launching ceremony of the platform in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Altun also said that Türkiye is not just a service-consuming country but also one that engages in production in the global arena.

Underlining the importance of the new service, Altun said the platform will strengthen the brand of Türkiye.

tabii, which will tell the stories that unite us, "has a clear path and plenty of audiences," tweeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

tabii will originally start in five languages: Turkish, English, Spanish, Urdu and Arabic in 25 countries. Through third-party partners, tabii will become available in more than 100 countries with select content.

tabii is free to watch in Türkiye initially, it will start streaming on May 7 with 30 tabii Originals.

The tabii Originals lineup includes series on the 13th-century poet ‘Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi’; a sci-fi series called ‘Altay’; Selcuk Aydemir’s comedy ‘Organization - this is our business’; a high-flying show called ‘Hur’ about Turkish fighter pilots; with new adventures the heroic archer, TRT’s loved content, ‘Tozkoparan’ and ‘The Last Day’ brings celebrated actors together in the psychological thriller genre and so on.

TRT's rich library will also be included in the platform, which will be featuring popular TV series, documentaries and kids shows and a wide range of movies. In addition to the library content and original productions, tabii will include licensed movies and shows from various countries.

SOURCE:TRT World
