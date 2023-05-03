Paris Saint-Germain has suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks without pay for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, French media reported.

The L'Equipe newspaper reported that the Argentine superstar would not be able to play or train, and will not be paid while suspended.

Messi will miss the Ligue 1 match against Troyes on May 7 and one against Ajaccio on May 13.

"He cannot train, cannot play, and will not be paid while disciplinary measures are in place," a source told the AFP news agency.

Messi signed an optional third-season clause in his contract when he first arrived in 2021.

Club officials have decided not to activate it, the report said.

Messi, who will turn 36 in June, played in PSG's 3-1 home defeat by Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

He then travelled to Saudi Arabia to fulfil commitments as part of a contract with the country's tourist office.

As a result Messi missed a training session pencilled in for Monday following the weekend defeat, before the PSG squad were given a day off on Tuesday.

PSG are due to return to league action away at struggling Troyes on Sunday, a game that Messi may now miss.

Out of form

The disciplinary measures make the prospect of Messi staying in the French capital after his two-year deal expires at the end of this season even more remote.