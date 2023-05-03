The White House plans to meet with top executives from Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic to discuss the promise and risks of artificial intelligence [AI].

Vice President Kamala Harris and other US administration officials will discuss on Thursday ways to ensure consumers benefit from AI while being protected from its harms, according to a copy of an invitation seen by the AFP news agency on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden expects tech companies to make sure products are safe before being released to the public, the invitation said.

US regulators last month took a step towards drawing up rules on AI that could see the White House put the brakes on new technologies such as ChatGPT.

The US Department of Commerce put out a call for input from industry actors that would serve to inform the Biden administration in drafting regulation on AI.

"Just as food and cars are not released into the market without proper assurance of safety, so too AI systems should provide assurance to the public, government, and businesses that they are fit for purpose," the Commerce Department said in a statement at the time.

The United States is home to the biggest innovators in tech and AI — including Microsoft-backed OpenAI, which created ChatGPT — but trails internationally in regulating the industry.

'Profound risks on society'