WORLD
2 MIN READ
Myanmar junta pardons over 2,000 prisoners
Military pardons 2,153 anti-junta prisoners to mark Kasone Full Moon Day, a Buddhist festival, a statement says.
Myanmar junta pardons over 2,000 prisoners
More than 21,000 people have been arrested since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
May 3, 2023

Myanmar's junta has announced it had pardoned more than 2,000 prisoners jailed under a law that criminalises encouraging dissent against the military.

The military pardoned "2,153 prisoners serving sentences under Penal Code 505 (a) to mark Kasone Full Moon Day", a Buddhist festival, the junta said in a statement on Wednesday.

The law — which carries a maximum three-year jail term — has been widely used in the junta's crackdown on dissent since it seized power in February 2021.

The military ordered the pardons "for the peaceful mind of the people and on humanitarian grounds," the statement said.

Those who re-offend will have to serve the remainder of their sentence with an additional penalty, it added.

RECOMMENDED

Thousands arrested

More than 21,000 people have been arrested since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government and plunged the country into turmoil, according to a local monitoring group.

At least 170 journalists have been arrested since the putsch, according to the United Nations.

The country typically grants amnesties to thousands of prisoners to mark national holidays or Buddhist festivals.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem