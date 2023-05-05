The US government imposed sanctions on Bensouda, other ICC officials and their families for investigating US personnel. The US even banned the ICC officials and their families from entering the country, and their assets in the US were frozen. Under the ban, US parties were prohibited from trading or offering any services to any of the listed persons. The sanctions were lifted in April 2021, but the message was loud and clear.

As an aside, many developing countries have faced the wrath and pernicious consequences of US sanctions when they do not kowtow to Washington’s foreign policy interests. Many in the developing world seek to end this economic coercion.

The draconian response to the ICC is not an invention of the Trump administration. The US has long sought to punish those who seek to bring them and their allies to justice. American Service-Members Protection Act (ASPA), often referred to as the ‘Hague Invasion Act’, has been in effect almost as long as the Rome Statute. This legislation prohibits any American party from cooperating with the ICC, providing any information to the court, or deporting anyone from the US to the ICC. The statute gives the President the authority to use military force to free US service members or members of allies detained by or on behalf of the ICC. The President is also authorised to use military force to halt the investigation of US personnel and its allies. Let that sink in for a moment. The US allows for military force against anyone who seeks to bring its partners to justice on the world stage. Undoubtedly, Israel was at the top of the drafters’ minds when writing this legislation.

The US has entered into Status of Force Agreements (SOFAs) with many countries, particularly African countries, that preclude the handing over of US personnel to the ICC. The SOFA violates the ICC statute, which does not allow the conclusion of new agreements by state parties contrary to the Rome Statute. Moreover, the SOFA is a precondition to these countries receiving US financial assistance – a further manifestation of economic coercion against vulnerable states.

Biased organisation

These actions clearly influenced the ICC. Early in his tenure, and citing the limited resources of the ICC, chief prosecutor Karim Khan decided to restrict his investigation into atrocities in Afghanistan to only those committed by the Taliban and Daesh. Therefore, US atrocities – including torture, maintenance of ‘black sites’, extrajudicial killings, and drone strikes against civilians that fall within the jurisdictional ambit of the ICC – were not considered worth the expense to the ICC to investigate and punish.

In December 2020, the previous ICC chief prosecutor took the same decision against Britain, despite a 180-page report detailing British abuses in Iraq that amounted to war crimes.

As with the US, domestic accountability and prosecution are lacking, which should trigger an investigation by the ICC. Most tellingly, human rights advocates have called out Khan’s bias seen in how he sees his mandate shifting back to the “war on terror” as constituting “a global threat to international peace and security”. Yet, nowhere in the statute of the court does one find any reference to terrorism.

Israel, a darling of the US and the European Union, has also evaded ICC accountability. The ICC prosecutor started an investigation into Israel’s actions in 2021.

Unlike Russia or Libya, where warrants of arrest were issued with unprecedented speed, no warrant of arrest has been issued for any Israeli official. Chief ICC prosecutor Karim Khan from Britain visited Ukraine four times in one year. After his last visit, he proclaimed, “The situation in Ukraine must also set a new standard for concerted action to achieve global accountability for international crimes. From Kharkiv to Khartoum, from Kiev to Cox’s Bazar, survivors should feel this sense of collective urgency and benefit from the innovation we see we are now capable of.”

No similar visit has been made to Palestine or Guantanamo Bay, nor have any grand statements made to hold the US, British, or Israeli officials accountable for international crimes.

A few days ago, EU president Ursula von der Leyen proclaimed Israel a vibrant democracy. She extolled the 75 years of dynamism that made the “desert bloom”, a racial trope used against Palestinians. Her account of Israel is another among the litany of Western leaders’ grotesque and perverse inversion of truth that negates the reality of settler colonialism, massive human rights violations and international crimes in what human rights organisations have called the ‘apartheid state of Israel’. Her statement comes against the backdrop of images a few weeks ago of Palestinian worshippers being assaulted and tied with their hands to their backs while offering prayers in occupied East Jerusalem.

We have reached an inflection point, and the question is whether African states will allow themselves to be coerced to play the role of supplicants to Western geo-political interests and allow impunity for equally egregious acts by such powers.

International law must not be viewed as the outcome of powerful political actors to achieve political ends. The ICC has proved to be neither neutral nor impartial. It functions in a partisan and political manner against the shadow of big-power politics.

It is time to disengage from the ICC in its current form. In its implementation, the ICC is not about international justice. Justice morphs and bends. African and developing countries are called to supinely accept the assumption - what furthers the power politics of the West must be good for the rest of the world.

We need to go back to the drawing board and produce a truly independent institution that does not fashion justice based on the whims of powerful political actors to achieve political goals or shield favourite allies.