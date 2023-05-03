WORLD
2 MIN READ
Earthquakes shake southwestern China
Magnitude 5.2 quake hits southwestern Yunnan province, followed hours later by 4.5 magnitude tremor in neighboring Sichuan province.
Earthquakes shake southwestern China
Xingwen county in the neighboring Sichuan province was hit by the second earthquake. / Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
By Meryem Demirhan
May 3, 2023

Southwestern China has been hit by a 4.5 magnitude earthquake, hours after an earlier quake in the region resulted in three injuries, local media reported.

Xingwen county in the neighboring Sichuan province was hit by the second earthquake on Wednesday, with no casualties so far, reported state broadcaster CGTN, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center.​​​​​​​

The earlier 5.2 magnitude tremor jolted Baoshan city in Yunnan province on Tuesday night, with English-language daily Global Times reporting three minor injuries.

RelatedStrong earthquake hits Tajikistan near border with China
RECOMMENDED

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake also struck China's Sichuan last year, the strongest to hit the province since 2017, with the shaking felt in the provincial capital of Chengdu and hundreds of kilometres away in the cities of Xian and Changsha.

93 people had died in that major earthquake in western China.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem