At least one Palestinian has been killed and five others injured in an Israeli airstrike in besieged Gaza, after hours of fighting between Israelis and Palestinians in the coastal enclave following the death of a prominent hunger-striking prisoner.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday that Hashil Mubarak, 58, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City.

His family said he was injured by falling debris and died at the hospital.

The Israeli military claimed it bombed tunnels, arms production sites and military installations belonging to the Hamas group in Gaza.

A tense cease-fire was held hours after Palestinian groups in Gaza and Israel exchanged fire on Tuesday shortly after the death of a Palestinian hunger striker, Khader Adnan, in an Israeli prison.

The death of a Palestinian hunger striker