Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin: Russia
Moscow says it characterises Ukraine's attack on Kremlin as "terrorist attack" and "attempted murder" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
RIA news agency said Putin had not been in the Kremlin at the time of the attack. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 3, 2023

Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed bid to kill President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday two drones had been used in the alleged attack on Putin's residence in the walled Kremlin citadel, but had been disabled by electronic defences.

It said Russia reserved the right to retaliate.

"Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president's life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned ... The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit."

Ukraine said it had "nothing to do" with the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin.

"Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin," presidential spokesman Mikhaylo Podolyak said. "Ukraine does not attack the Kremlin because, firstly, that does not solve any military aims," he added.

'Working as usual'

Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia's law enforcement agencies, posted a video showing a flying object approaching the dome of the Kremlin Senate building overlooking Red Square and exploding in an intense burst of light just before reaching it.

The statement from the presidential administration said fragments of the drones had been scattered on the territory of the Kremlin complex but there were no casualties or material damage.

RIA news agency said Putin had not been in the Kremlin at the time, and was working on Wednesday at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.

"As a result of this terrorist act, the president of the Russian Federation was not injured. The schedule of his work has not changed, he is working as usual," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement.

Following news of the attempted attack, Moscow banned flights of drones in the capital.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
