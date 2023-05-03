Türkiye’s new oil discovery in the country’s southeastern region of Gabar is estimated to increase the country’s overall hydrocarbon production from 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 180,000 bpd, with an estimated yearly financial contribution of around $2.9 billion.

The new discovery will contribute around $2.9 billion to the economy when you calculate that around 100,000 bpd will be produced from 100 wells," Murat Kalay, secretary-general of the petroleum and natural gas platform association, PETFORM, told Anadolu on Wednesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed the news at an opening ceremony for the Karapinar solar power plant and other recently completed projects in central Konya province, announcing that the oil discovery in Cudi and Gabar near Sirnak would yield a production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day.

"The reserves are of such high quality that they have the potential to transform the country into an energy exporter," he said.

He also disclosed that the oil discovered at a depth of 2,600 meters (8,530 feet) will be extracted "from 100 wells and will meet one-tenth of our daily consumption."

The new discovery was named after a young music teacher, Aybuke Yalcin, who was killed in a terror attack carried out by the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU- in southeastern Türkiye in 2017.

Yalcin, 22, succumbed to her wounds on June 9, 2017, after a brazen attack targeted the car of the Kozluk region mayor in the Batman. She was on board a minibus that was part of the convoy.