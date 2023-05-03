WORLD
3 MIN READ
We failed to stop Sudan conflict: UN chief
"UN was taken by surprise" by the conflict because the world body and others were hopeful that negotiations would be successful, says Antonio Guterres.
We failed to stop Sudan conflict: UN chief
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that we and many others were not expecting this to happen. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
May 3, 2023

The UN chief said "we failed" to stop war from erupting in Sudan, where persistent fighting between rival generals undermined efforts to firm up a truce.

"The UN was taken by surprise" by the conflict, because the world body and others were hopeful that negotiations would be successful, Antonio Guterres told reporters in Nairobi on Wednesday.

"To the extent that we and many others were not expecting this to happen, we can say we failed to avoid it to happen," the secretary general said.

"A country like Sudan, that has suffered so much... cannot afford a struggle for power between two people."

His remarks came as top UN humanitarian official Martin Griffiths was in Sudan one day after neighbouring South Sudan announced that the warring sides had agreed "in principle" to a seven-day ceasefire.

Deadly violence broke out on April 15 between Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan, who commands the regular army, and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who heads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

RECOMMENDED

At least 550 people have been killed and 4,926 wounded, according to the latest health ministry figures, which are likely to be incomplete.

More than 100,000 refugees have fled to neighbouring countries in an exodus that has sparked warnings of a humanitarian "catastrophe" with implications for the entire region.

RelatedMore than 800,000 may flee unrest in Sudan - UN

Urgent mission

On Wednesday, Griffiths arrived in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan – so far untouched by the fighting – on an urgent mission to find ways to bring relief to the millions of Sudanese unable to escape. Griffiths called for security guarantees "at the highest level" to ensure desperately needed aid deliveries to war-ravaged parts of the country. "We know these general assurances need to be translated into specific commitments," he added. Griffiths said he had been informed by the UN's World Food Programme that six trucks bringing aid to the country's western Darfur region had been "looted en route" Wednesday, "despite assurances of safety and security". On Tuesday the foreign ministry of neighbouring South Sudan announced that Burhan and Daglo "have agreed in principle for a seven-day truce from May 4th to 11th". The two sides have yet to formally confirm the new ceasefire. The warring sides have announced multiple truces but none has effectively taken hold. The current truce was extended on Sunday by a further 72 hours and is due to expire on Wednesday at 2200 GMT.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem