Mexico's president has asked his US counterpart Joe Biden to stop the United States Agency for International Development [USAID] from funding groups hostile to his government, according to a letter presented to journalists, echoing previous Mexican criticism of US interventionism.

"The US government, specifically through USAID, has for some time been financing organisations openly against the legal and legitimate government I represent," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in the letter on Wednesday.

"This is clearly an interventionist act, contrary to international law and the relations which should prevail between free and sovereign states."

He did not specify which Mexican groups the US should stop funding, but he has in the past accused several media organisations of being part of a conservative movement against his government.

The letter calls for Biden's intervention, saying the US State Department in recent days announced that USAID would increase its funding toward such organisations.

Mexico in 2021 had sent a similar letter asking USAID to withdraw funding allocated to non-governmental organisations critical of its government.

A spokesperson for USAID on Wednesday stressed the United States and Mexico's "deep partnership."

"We are committed to working with a variety of local partners, including civil society, to drive inclusive, sustainable, locally-led development," the spokesperson said, noting that "USAID also partners with Mexico's development agency AMEXCID" on migration issues.

Article 19, MCCI

Lopez Obrador has previously criticised USAID-backed free speech group Article 19 as well as Mexicans against Corruption and Impunity [MCCI], which for years has reported on alleged corruption and lack of transparency in the current and previous administrations.

The State Department, MCCI and Article 19 did not immediately respond to requests for comment.