Turkish Airlines has announced that it registered a net profit of $233 million (4.4 billion Turkish liras) in the first quarter of 2023, led by a strong recovery in international demand.

The numbers, posted on Wednesday, marked the seventh consecutive quarter that the national flag carrier posted a net profit after the air travel sector was hit hard in 2020 when the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was felt in earnest.

The airline saw record-high first-quarter revenue in the January-March period, reaching $4.4 billion (82.1 billion liras), up 43 percent year-on-year.

Accounting for 84 percent of total revenue, passenger revenue rose by 83 percent to $3.6 billion.

Turkish Airlines increased the number of its fleet and workforce by 10 percent compared to last year.

It carried over 17 million passengers in the three months to March, with a load factor of 80.1 percent on domestic routes and 81.4 percent on international routes.