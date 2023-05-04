TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Airlines posts $233M net profit in first quarter
The airline's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rent totalled $770 million on the backing of strong revenue growth.
Turkish Airlines posts $233M net profit in first quarter
Flag carrier's revenue in January-March period hits $4.4 billion, according to financial results. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
May 4, 2023

Turkish Airlines has announced that it registered a net profit of $233 million (4.4 billion Turkish liras) in the first quarter of 2023, led by a strong recovery in international demand.

The numbers, posted on Wednesday, marked the seventh consecutive quarter that the national flag carrier posted a net profit after the air travel sector was hit hard in 2020 when the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was felt in earnest.

The airline saw record-high first-quarter revenue in the January-March period, reaching $4.4 billion (82.1 billion liras), up 43 percent year-on-year.

Accounting for 84 percent of total revenue, passenger revenue rose by 83 percent to $3.6 billion.

Turkish Airlines increased the number of its fleet and workforce by 10 percent compared to last year.

It carried over 17 million passengers in the three months to March, with a load factor of 80.1 percent on domestic routes and 81.4 percent on international routes.

RECOMMENDED

The profits came notwithstanding the adverse effects of the devastating magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 twin earthquakes that struck Türkiye on February 6, killing more than 50,000 people.

In February and March, the airline evacuated 430,000 earthquake victims from Türkiye’s quake-hit southern region and delivered 29,000 tons of aid materials.

Turkish Airlines currently has 414 aircraft and flies to 343 destinations – 290 international and 53 domestic.

RelatedTurkish Airlines on its way to become world's 6th-most valuable air carrier
RelatedTurkish Airlines wins Europe's best design airline award
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem