TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye 'neutralises' wanted PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq
Terrorist Ahmet Gumus was involved in attacks on Turkish forces and trained PKK/KCK assassins, according to security sources.
Türkiye 'neutralises' wanted PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
May 4, 2023

A wanted PKK/KCK terrorist was “neutralised” in a Turkish intelligence operation in Iraq’s northern Gara region.

Ahmet Gumus, codenamed Cudi Engizek, was on the target list of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and was neutralised on Thursday, according to security sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Gumus was involved in several attacks on Turkish security forces, trained PKK/KCK assassins, and was developing weapons systems for the terror group, the sources said. He was made the head of PKK/KCK training camps.

He joined the terror group in 1999, and also worked as a bodyguard for Murat Karayilan, the so-called leader of the PKK/KCK, for a while.

RECOMMENDED

Gumus was trained in Greece and was among the top assassins for the terror group. He operated in Gabar, Besta, Herkol, Cudi and the Kato Mountain regions in eastern Türkiye between 1999 and 2007.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

KCK is the umbrella organisation of the PKK terror group.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem