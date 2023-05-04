A wanted PKK/KCK terrorist was “neutralised” in a Turkish intelligence operation in Iraq’s northern Gara region.

Ahmet Gumus, codenamed Cudi Engizek, was on the target list of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and was neutralised on Thursday, according to security sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Gumus was involved in several attacks on Turkish security forces, trained PKK/KCK assassins, and was developing weapons systems for the terror group, the sources said. He was made the head of PKK/KCK training camps.

He joined the terror group in 1999, and also worked as a bodyguard for Murat Karayilan, the so-called leader of the PKK/KCK, for a while.