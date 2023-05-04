Arab League foreign ministers are scheduled to hold emergency meetings on Sunday regarding the conflict in Sudan and Syrian regime's readmission to the bloc, according to a diplomat.

The diplomat told AFP on Thursday, on condition of anonymity, that the foreign ministers will be meeting ahead of the Jeddah summit scheduled on May 19, where leaders of Arab nations will come together and are likely to welcome Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad back into the Arab League fold.

Last month. Assad met Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Damascus, ending over a decade long diplomatic deep-freeze.

The trip came less than a week after Syrian regime Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad visited Saudi Arabia, also on the first such visit since the conflict began.

Sensitive issue

Assad's regime has been politically isolated in the region since the conflict began, but a flurry of diplomatic activity has been underway in the past week as regional relations shift following a decision by Saudi Arabia and Damascus's ally Iran to resume ties.

Earlier, Arab Gulf foreign ministers meeting in Jeddah, along with their counterparts from Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, have discussed the Syria crisis and Damascus' possible return to the Arab League but no decision was taken, according to a statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.