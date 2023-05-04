WORLD
China urges 'high vigilance' over NATO expansion in Asia
NATO is planning to open its first liaison office in Japan to facilitate talks with security partners such as South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.
NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said the alliance would not go into details of NATO allies' deliberations. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
May 4, 2023

China has urged "high vigilance" in the face of NATO's "eastward expansion" following a media report that the alliance plans to set up an office in Japan to facilitate consultations with allies in the region.

NATO is planning to open its first liaison office in Asia with geopolitical challenges from China and Russia in mind, the Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday, citing Japanese and NATO officials.

The office will be located in Japan to facilitate talks with security partners such as South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said Asia was a "promising land for cooperation and development and should not be a battle arena for geopolitics".

"NATO's continual eastward expansion in the Asia-Pacific, interference in regional affairs, attempts to destroy regional peace and stability, and push for bloc confrontation calls for high vigilance from countries in the region," Mao told a regular press conference.

The Nikkei Asia said the proposed office was due to open next year in Tokyo.

Asked about the Nikkei Asia report, NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said earlier the alliance would not go into details of NATO allies' deliberations.

"NATO has offices and liaison arrangements with a number of international organisations and partner countries, and allies regularly assess those liaison arrangements to ensure that they best serve the needs of both NATO and our partners," she said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
