WORLD
2 MIN READ
Attacks across Pakistan, including school shooting, kill over a dozen
The two incidents took place in the Parachinar area of Kurram tribal district near the border with Afghanistan, the local television channel say.
Attacks across Pakistan, including school shooting, kill over a dozen
Police say they are investigating the motive behind the incident. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
May 4, 2023

At least 14 people have been killed in separate attacks across Pakistan, police and local media reported.

In the two incidents taking place in the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Kurram district on Thursday, gunmen killed seven people, including five teachers.

The attack appeared to be in retaliation for another attack shortly before in which another teacher was shot dead, official said.

The shooting occurred at a high school in the remote town of Parachinar, nestled on the border with neighbouring Afghanistan.

Students at the school were taking annual exams when the shooting took place.

READ MORE:Fear and despair grip Pakistan's Swat as TTP foothold increases

RECOMMENDED

Footage screened on local broadcaster Dunya News showed dozens of people gathered in the courtyard of a local government hospital as paramedics were shifting the bodies from ambulances to the emergency section of the facility.

Dubbing the attack a result of an old land dispute, Mohammad Azam Khan, the acting chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said the culprits behind this "heinous act will not be spared."

The motive behind the killings, however, remained unclear, according to local police who said they were gathering more information and investigating the incident.

Earlier in the day, a shootout with militants elsewhere in the region killed at least six Pakistani soldiers.

The recent spate of violence underscores the challenges the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is facing amid a surge in militant attacks across the country in recent months.

READ MORE:What is Pakistan offering this terrorist group in return for peace?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem