Dashcam video shows truck speeding towards Berlin Christmas market
While the Europe-wide manhunt for the suspect behind Monday's attack continues, German police arrested two brothers who were believed to be planning an attack on a shopping centre in the western city of Oberhausen.
An image grab from a car dash camera shows a truck (background) after it crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany on December 19, 2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 23, 2016

A video believed to show the moment a truck drove into the Berlin Christmas market was released on Monday.

The footage was from a dashcam of a taxi driver who was waiting for a customer a few metres away from the scene when the truck deliberately drove into the crowd.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has more.

During an extensive manhunt for the prime suspect Anis Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian, police said they arrested two others suspected of planning another attack.

Police said the brothers, aged 28 and 31, were born in Kosovo and it is alleged they were planning an attack on a shopping centre in the western German city of Oberhausen.

Investigators said Amri's fingerprints were found in the truck and German officials believe he is the perpetrator.

Amri's family have appealed for him to give himself up.

In a show of resilience, the Christmas market has reopened following Monday's attack.

SOURCE:TRT World
