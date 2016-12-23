Turkish forces killed 22 Daesh gunmen in Syria's al-Bab region as it upped the tempo on Operation Euphrates Shield, Turkish Armed Forces said on Friday.

Turkey launched the operation in August to improve security along its border with Syria and eliminate the regional terror threat.

Turkey is backing the Free Syrian Army (FSA) which currently is conducting ground operations in the Daesh-controlled city of al-Bab.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Ankara on the latest developments.

Intense fighting