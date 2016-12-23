WORLD
Syrian regime takes full control of Aleppo as evacuation ends
More than 37,000 people were evacuated from the besieged city to other areas in Syria, including rebel-held Idlib and several rural areas.
An opposition fighter walks carrying a bag at rebel-held al-Rashideen in the province of Aleppo, Syria, December 22, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 23, 2016

The final convoy of civilians left eastern Aleppo late on Thursday as the Syrian regime announced it had taken full control of the city after four years of fighting.

More than 37,000 people were evacuated from the besieged city to rebel-held Idlib and some rural areas in Syria.

Syrian state television showed pictures of regime supporters celebrating as the last group of rebels evacuated the war-torn city.

Over the past four years, Russia, a regime ally, conducted hundreds of airstrikes that caused catastrophic carnage across eastern Aleppo.

Iran-backed militia, led by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, poured thousands of fighters into the city in recent months turning the battle in Assad's favour.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar and Abubakr al Shamahi bring us the latest developments from the Turkish-Syrian border.

Moscow prefers Trump on Syria

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Friday said Moscow sees US President-elect Donald Trump as a better partner to negotiate with over the future of Syria than Barack Obama. The current US administration favors regime change in Damascus. But Moscow said Trump does not demand regime leader Bashar al Assad step down. The ministry added that Moscow has not been in contact with Trump over Syria.

