A new deal has been agreed upon in principle by Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) politicians which will allow President Joseph Kabila to stay in office until the end of 2017, opposition leaders said on Friday.

In return, the constitution cannot be changed to allow Kabila to remain in office for a third term.

A prime minister will be named from the main opposition bloc, and its leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, will oversee the implementation of the deal, said Martin Fayulu, leader of the opposition party ECDP.

"Kabila stays for one year. He will not try to stand for a new term."

The deal requires final approval by all the delegates at negotiations mediated by the DRC's Catholic Church.

Jean Marc Kabund, the secretary general of the DRC's largest opposition party, the UDPS, warned that the deal was not yet a sure thing.