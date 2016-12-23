Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Friday said the hijackers of a Libyan plane had "surrendered, searched and been taken into custody."

All hostages were released unharmed.

The Airbus A320 with 118 people on board was on an internal flight in Libya when it was hijacked and diverted to Malta where it landed before midday on Friday.

"According to radar information the plane was going to Malta, then it flew back as far as Tripoli airspace, then it turned back towards Malta again," said Farouk al-Wifati, head of Afriqiyah Airways office in Tripoli's Mitiga Airport

Authorities in Malta said the two hijackers had threatened to blow the plane up with a hand grenade.