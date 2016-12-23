Russian President Vladimir Putin held a press conference in Moscow on Friday to wrap up the year and take questions from the press, speaking on a wide range of issues including the domestic economy, Aleppo, Turkey, and the United States election.

Congratulating US President-elect Donald Trump, Putin said he looked forward to discussing the possibility of re-establishing normalised relations with the United States and invited Trump to a meeting in Moscow.

Putin also boasted of his readiness to continue developing Russia's nuclear weapons arsenal – an interest he and President Trump appear to have in common. But he stopped short of escalating the talk to an "arms race," which Trump has openly embraced.

"Let it be an arms race," Trump told reporters, when asked for clarification of a Twitter post calling for an expansion of US nuclear weapons capabilities.

Minutes after Trump's remarks were reported, his spokesperson Sean Spicer appeared on several TV interviews and said that there will "not be an arms race because other countries will come to their senses."

At the Friday press conference in Moscow, Putin said that "in the course of his election campaign, Trump spoke about the necessity of strengthening the US nuclear arsenal. There's nothing unusual here."

"If anyone is unleashing an arms race it's not us. We will never spend resources on an arms race that we can't afford," Putin continued.