The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday night passed a resolution condemning Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

The resolution calls continued settlement building a flagrant violation of international law.

The resolution also says Israel's settlements on Palestinian territory have "no legal validity."

New Zealand, Malaysia, Senegal and Venezuela proposed the resolution. Israel's strongest ally, the United States abstained from the vote allowing it to pass by a vote of 14 in favour in the 15-member council.

US ambassador the UN Samantha Power explains her country's decision.

Palestinian representative to the UN, Riyad Mansour, welcomed the vote, but said more needs to be done to end discrimination against Palestinians.