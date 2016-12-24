WORLD
1 MIN READ
Passengers from hijacked Libyan flight return home after ordeal
The Airbus A320 had been flying from Sebha, in southwestern Libya, to Tripoli, when it was hijacked and diverted to Malta International Airport.
Passengers from hijacked Libyan flight return home after ordeal
Two hijackers of a Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 surrender to Maltese military on the runway at Malta Airport on December 23, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2016

Passengers on a Libyan flight which was hijacked and forced to land in Malta on Friday, returned home to Libya on Saturday after their harrowing ordeal.

The Airbus A320 had been flying from Sebha, in southwestern Libya, to Tripoli, when it was hijacked and diverted to Malta International Airport.

The two hijackers surrendered to authorities in Malta after releasing all 118 passengers and crew on board.

One of them has been identified as Moussa Shaha who heads what he calls the pro-Gaddafi Al-Fateh Al-Jadid Party.

RECOMMENDED

The hijackers threatened to blow up the plane if their political party wasn't officially recognised.

A passenger who was sitting next to the hijackers says they asked to go to Rome first.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
China courts Canada as Carney visits, urging distance from Washington
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India