Passengers on a Libyan flight which was hijacked and forced to land in Malta on Friday, returned home to Libya on Saturday after their harrowing ordeal.

The Airbus A320 had been flying from Sebha, in southwestern Libya, to Tripoli, when it was hijacked and diverted to Malta International Airport.

The two hijackers surrendered to authorities in Malta after releasing all 118 passengers and crew on board.

One of them has been identified as Moussa Shaha who heads what he calls the pro-Gaddafi Al-Fateh Al-Jadid Party.