Nick Finney, of Save the Children's Syria campaign, said: "Ronaldo is not only one of the world's most iconic sports figures, but he also has become a beacon of hope for millions of boys and girls worldwide -– and hope is something that Syria's children need now more than ever."

Since 2011, more than a quarter of a million people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced across the war-battered country, according to the UN.

However, the Syrian Center for Policy Research, a Beirut-based nongovernmental organisation, has put the total death toll from the five-year conflict at more than 470,000.