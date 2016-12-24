POLITICS
Cristiano Ronaldo sends special message for Syria's children
The Real Madrid football player called the children of war-ravaged Syria "the true heroes."
Ronaldo, a prominent sports figure, also made a donation to Save the Children's Syria campaign. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo called Syria's long-suffering children "the true heroes" as he joined a campaign to provide food, medicine and psychological help for kids in Aleppo and other war-stricken cities.

"Hello, this is for children of Syria. We know that you have been suffering a lot. I am a very famous player, but you are the true heroes," the Real Madrid and Portugal star said in a video message for Save The Children posted on his official Facebook page.

Don't lose your hope. The world is with you. We care about you. I am with you.

Nick Finney, of Save the Children's Syria campaign, said: "Ronaldo is not only one of the world's most iconic sports figures, but he also has become a beacon of hope for millions of boys and girls worldwide -– and hope is something that Syria's children need now more than ever."

Since 2011, more than a quarter of a million people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced across the war-battered country, according to the UN.

However, the Syrian Center for Policy Research, a Beirut-based nongovernmental organisation, has put the total death toll from the five-year conflict at more than 470,000.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
