Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday announced that the last stronghold of Boko Haram in Sambisa Forest had been captured by Nigeria's military.

Buhari said the army defeated Boko Haram following a months-long campaign focusing on the 1,300 square kilometre forest.

However, TRT World was unable to verify those claims as access to the area is restricted. Buhari said, "I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of troops ... for crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at Camp Zero."

The forest lies in the northwest of Nigeria, on the border with Cameroon.