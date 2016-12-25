A Russian military plane Tu-154 crashed over the Black Sea on Sunday with 92 people on board, Russia's defence ministry said.

A rescue team has found fragments from the plane at a depth of 50-70 metres at a distance of around 1.5 kilometres (0.93 miles) from the Russian coast.

The plane disappeared from radar only 20 minutes after it took-off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi at 5:40 am local time (0240 GMT).

It was on its way to the Khmeimim air base in Syrian province of Latakia, where Russia launches air strikes against Syrian rebels.

President Vladimir Putin has ordered a government probe into the incident.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to form and head a state commission to investigative the crash of the Tu-154 plane in Sochi," the Kremlin said, adding that Putin expressed his deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the crash.