Israel will re-examine its ties with the UN, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.

His statement came after the UN Security Council approved a resolution on Friday demanding that Israel halt settlement building and expansion in the Palestinian territories.

"The decision taken at the UN yesterday was part of the swan song of the old world biased against Israel," Netanyahu said.

The resolution was adopted with 14 votes in favour and one against, with the US abstaining. The largely symbolic resolution says that Israel's settlements have no legal validity and that they constitute a flagrant violation of international law.