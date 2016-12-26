​Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will fly to Hawaii's Pearl Harbor site on Tuesday, with the message that Japan will never repeat the atrocities of past wars.

The historic visit with President Barack Obama comes 75 years after the US naval base was attacked by Japan. The bombing in 1941 killed 2,400 Americans and thrust the United States into World War Two.

"I hope this visit will be a historical one with leaders of Japan and the United States jointly visiting Pearl Harbor in a show of reconciliation," Abe said.

In May, Obama became the first serving American president to visit Hiroshima, the Japanese city devastated by a US atomic bomb in 1945.