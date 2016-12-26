Taiwan has moved a step closer to becoming the first Asian country to legalise same-sex nuptials after its parliament passed a draft of a marriage equality bill on Monday.

A legislative committee approved the amendment to the civil law allowing gay couples to legally marry. Lawmaker Yu Mei-nu of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who proposed the bill, hailed Monday's decision as an example of Taiwan's "mature democracy" and called for calm and tolerance.

"It is not the end of the world to pass such a bill. Heterosexual marriages will not be destroyed... I hope everybody will take a calm and tolerant attitude," Yu told reporters.​

The amendments require further vetting before they can take effect, a process Yu estimated would take around six months.