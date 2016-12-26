WORLD
Israel summons US ambassador over UN settlement resolution
Tel Aviv also summons the envoys of 10 other nations who voted in favour of a UN Security Council resolution that calls on Israel to stop settlement-building on Palestinian land.
The US broke with its long-standing approach of diplomatically shielding Israel at the UN Security Council and did not wield its veto power and abstained from voting instead. / TRT World and Agencies
December 26, 2016

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday summoned the US ambassador to Tel Aviv to discuss Washington's abstention in a UN resolution demanding an end to settlement-building.

The UN Security Council Friday approved the resolution with 14 in favour and one against, because the US broke with its long-standing approach of diplomatically shielding Israel and did not wield its veto power.

Israel's strongest ally, the US, instead abstained from the vote allowing the resolution to pass.

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed frustration with the Obama administration's decision, and held talks with envoy Daniel Shapiro on Sunday.

Israel has also summoned ambassadors from other Security Council member states including Britain, China, Russia, France, Egypt, Japan, Uruguay, Spain, Ukraine and New Zealand. All countries had supported the resolution.

TRT World's Gregg Carlstrom brings the latest developments.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
