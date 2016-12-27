CULTURE
2 MIN READ
"Star Wars" actor Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Carrie Fisher had been in intensive care after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to the United States on Friday.
"Star Wars" actor Carrie Fisher dies at 60
This file photo taken on December 16, 2015 shows US actor Carrie Fisher (R) posing with a storm trooper as she attends the opening of the European Premiere of &quot;Star Wars: The Force Awakens&quot; in central London / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2016

Actress Carrie Fisher best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars film series has died at the age of 60.

She had been in intensive care after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to the United States on Friday.

TRT World'sBen Said reports.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," her family spokesperson Simon Halls said.

Fisher, who had been in England shooting the third season of the British sitcom Catastrophe, was met by paramedics and rushed to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after her attack

Her death came a month after the actress and author made headlines by disclosing that she had a three-month love affair with her Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford 40 years ago.

Condolences are pouring in on social media.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
China courts Canada as Carney visits, urging distance from Washington
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India