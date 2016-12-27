WORLD
1 MIN READ
Human error caused Brazilian football team's plane to crash
Officials said the pilot failed to refuel en route and did not report engine failures caused by the lack of fuel until it was too late.
Human error caused Brazilian football team's plane to crash
Rescue crew work in the wreckage from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2016

A series of human errors have been blamed for the Colombian plane crash that killed 71 people last month, including most of Brazil's Chapecoense football team.

Aviation authorities said the plane took off without enough fuel to safely complete the flight and the pilot failed to stop midway to refuel.

Investigators also said the flight plan did not meet international standards, but they ruled out sabotage or mechanical problems.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sMariana Palau reports from Bogota.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
China courts Canada as Carney visits, urging distance from Washington
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India