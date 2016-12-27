Sumeyye Erdogan Bayraktar, daughter of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and vice-chairperson of the Istanbul-based Women and Democracy Association (KADEM), said that Turkey serves as an inspiration for other Muslim nations and shows that democracy and Islam can work well with each other.

Bayraktar attended on Monday the 15th Annual MAS-ICNA Convention, one of the largest and most diverse Islamic conventions in North America, as the guest of honour.

The summit opened with this year's theme, "American Muslims: Islamic Duties and Civic Obligations" in Chicago, Illinois, focusing to discuss the current problems of Islamic World and also in the US.

During the summit, Bayraktar said that since it came to power in 2002 Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has provided religious freedom to followers of all beliefs.

The Turkish president's daughter added that, "Other basic rights concerning language and identity had been introduced in the country, making all citizens, whatever their ethnicity, equal for the first time."