POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Cheetahs are now an endangered species - study
A study by the National Academy of Sciences revealed that there are currently 7,000 cheetahs left on the planet.
Cheetahs are now an endangered species - study
Two cheetah cubs stand beside their mother in a protected enclosure in Basel, Switzerland. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2016

The world's fastest land animal is racing towards extinction according to a study by the National Academy of Sciences.

There are currently 7,000 cheetahs left on the planet.

That's down from more than 100,000 at the end of the 19th century.

Over 77 percent of those remaining live in unprotected areas, which makes them especially vulnerable to the impact of humans.

RECOMMENDED

That includes habitat loss due to development and cheetahs being sold as exotic pets.

The study calls for the big cats to now be considered as an endangered species.

Dr Sarah Durant from the Rangewide Conservation Programme says the animals need more than just protected space.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
China courts Canada as Carney visits, urging distance from Washington
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India